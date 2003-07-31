5. Projectile Motion
Positive (Upward) Launch
Problem 3.42f
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A projectile is shot from the edge of a cliff 125 m above ground level with an initial speed of 62.0 m/s at an angle of 35.0° with the horizontal, as shown in Fig. 3–45. At the instant just before the projectile hits point P,
(f) Find the maximum height above the cliff top reached by the projectile.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 8 videos