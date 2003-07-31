Positive (Upward) Launch Practice Problems
Plants depend on the explosive mechanism for seed dispersal. A pod opens up explosively on a level ground firing a seed with an initial velocity of 55 m/s at 54.0° above the horizontal. Assuming negligible air resistance, find the seed's horizontal and vertical components of acceleration and velocity at the highest point in its trajectory.
A pod lying on horizontal ground explosively fires a seed with an initial velocity of 33 m/s at 37° above the horizontal. Where does the seed land relative to the position of the pod assuming the seed feels negligible air resistance?
Seeds of Hum crepitans have launch velocities as high as 70 m/s. in the seed explosive mechanism of dispersal. A seed with this observed speed is fired from a level ground at 22.3° above the horizontal. Assuming negligible air resistance, what is the maximum height reached above the ground?
A toy gun on a horizontal surface fires a bullet at 70° above the horizontal. If the bullet has an initial velocity of 39 m/s and feels negligible air resistance, after how long does the bullet reach the highest point in its trajectory?
A coin lying on a level ground is fired so that it acquires a velocity of 24 m/s directed at 38.0° above the horizontal. Determine the horizontal and vertical components of the coin's initial velocity if air resistance is negligible.
The study of animal jumps is common in the academic discipline. The jumps are often reported in multiples of body length. Grasshoppers have attained maximum heights of 95.2 cm above the ground. If a grasshopper leaps at 54.0° above the horizontal, determine the takeoff speed for the leap.
An angry woman, after fighting with her boyfriend, tossed a pendant with an astonishing initial horizontal velocity component of 80 m/s and an initial vertical velocity component of 50 m/s. Calculate the distance that the pendant traveled after it was thrown. Ignore air resistance.
An orange was thrown with an initial upward velocity component of 50 m/s. The initial horizontal velocity component is half of this value. Calculate the time of flight of the orange. Treat the fruit as a point object (its weight is negligible) and ignore air resistance.
A softball was thrown with an initial horizontal velocity component of 15.0 m/s. The initial upward velocity component is equal to this value. After some time, the softball reaches the highest point of the trajectory. How high is this point? Ignore air resistance.
From sea level, an archer stands on the edge of a cliff that is 20 m above the ground. He fires an arrow with a speed of 70 m/s at an angle of 58° above the horizontal. Draw the x-t, y-t, ux-t, and uy-t graphs for the motion of the arrow upon shooting. Ignore air resistance.
On top of a building, a ball is thrown towards a taller building a certain distance away. The initial velocity of the ball is 14.5 m/s at 21.5° above the horizontal. It hits the ground 3.8 s later. Ignore air resistance. What are the components of the ball's velocity initially and at the end of its trajectory?
In an arcade, you can get more arcade tickets the more balls you shoot through a ring in the game machine. The ring is placed above the point where you throw the ball, 1.5 m away from you (horizontally). If you throw the ball with a velocity of 30.0 m/s at an angle of 25°, the ball will pass through the ring. What is the vertical component of the velocity of the ball just before it passes through the ring? Ignore air resistance.
You play a game with your friends, for which you are to throw a disc on the top of a rocky mound from a certain distance. During your turn, the disc is launched upward at an angle of 35° to the horizontal and lands on the top edge of a rocky mound that is 36 m away. The launching speed of the ball is 24.0 m/s. Ignoring air resistance, find the height of the rocky mound.
An athlete a few meters above the level ground throws a javelin with a velocity of 20.0 m/s, 46° above the horizontal. How far did she throw the javelin horizontally, if 4.11 s later, the javelin hits the ground? Ignore air resistance.
Astronauts are on a space mission to do research work. As a part of this mission, they throw a projectile on an unknown planet which follows the projectile path shown below. The projectile's status at an interval of 2 s is shown from 0 s to 6 s. The ball's velocity at t = 2 s is v = (3.0 i + 5.0 j). Calculate the velocity of the projectile at t = 0 s, 4 s, 6 s.
Imagine a real-life situation and develop a story for which the following kinematic equations will be satisfied.
(i) s = 0 m + (30cos40° m/s)t1 and (ii) 0 m = 0 m + (30sin40° m/s)t1 - (1/2)(9.8 m/s2)(t1)2
Some children are playing a game on a slope inclined at 18° with the horizontal. The game involves throwing a ball down the slope into a hole located as shown in the figure below. The child who puts the ball inside the hole without a bounce wins. If a child throws the ball into the hole without a bounce from a height of 1.2 m (measured vertically from the child's feet) at an angle of 25° with respect to horizontal and a velocity of 10 m/s, determine the distance of the hole from the point of throw.
During a football match, a goalkeeper kicks the football at an angle of 40° above the horizontal which lands in front of another player at a distance of 65 m after 3.3 s. Determine the highest distance that the ball reaches above the ground.
A person throws a ball with a mass of 2.0 kg and a velocity of 10 m/s at an angle of 36° above the horizontal. A headwind blows against the ball with a constant magnitude horizontally. By what percentage will the range of the ball be reduced if the magnitude of the headwind force increases from 2.0 N to 3.0 N?