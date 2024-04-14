Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tangential Acceleration Tangential acceleration refers to the rate of change of linear velocity of an object moving along a circular path. It is calculated as the product of the angular acceleration and the radius of the circular path. In this scenario, it is essential to determine how quickly the hammer thrower's speed increases as they complete their turns.

Angular Velocity Angular velocity is a measure of how quickly an object rotates around a central point, expressed in radians per second. In the context of the hammer throw, it is crucial to understand how the angular velocity changes as the thrower accelerates the hammer. The final linear speed can be related to angular velocity through the radius of the circular path.