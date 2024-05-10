20. Heat and Temperature
Specific Heat & Temperature Changes
Problem 19.76
To get an idea of how much thermal energy is contained in the world’s oceans, estimate the heat liberated when a cube of ocean water, 1 km on each side, is cooled by 1 K. (Approximate the ocean water as pure water for this estimate.)
