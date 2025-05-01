Multiple Choice
In Newtonian mechanics, which force is responsible for producing the acceleration of an object according to Newton's second law?
A hockey puck with mass kg is at rest at the origin () on the horizontal, frictionless surface of the rink. At time a player applies a force of N to the puck, parallel to the -axis; she continues to apply this force until s. What are the position and speed of the puck at s?