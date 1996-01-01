14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
14. Torque & Rotational Dynamics
Torque & Acceleration (Rotational Dynamics)
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
+4
Additional 4 creators.
Learn with other creators
Showing 7 of 7 videos
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Suppose that piano has a long, thin bar ran through it (totally random), shown below as the vertical red line, so that it is free to rotate about a vertical axis through the bar. You push the piano with a horizontal 100 N (blue arrow), causing it to spin about its vertical axis with 0.3 rad/s2 . Your force acts at a distance of 1.1 m from the bar, and is perpendicular to a line connecting it to the bar (green dotted line). What is the piano's moment of inertia about its vertical axis?
476
2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A cord is wrapped around the rim of a solid uniform wheel 0.250 m in radius and of mass 9.20 kg. A steady horizontal pull of 40.0 N to the right is exerted on the cord, pulling it off tangentially from the wheel. The wheel is mounted on frictionless bearings on a horizontal axle through its center. (b) Find the magnitude and direction of the force that the axle exerts on the wheel.
531
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 12.0-kg box resting on a horizontal, frictionless surface is attached to a 5.00-kg weight by a thin, light wire that passes over a frictionless pulley (Fig. E10.16). The pulley has the shape of a uniform solid disk of mass 2.00 kg and diameter 0.500 m. After the system is released, find (b) the acceleration of the box, and
517
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
CP A 15.0-kg bucket of water is suspended by a very light rope wrapped around a solid uniform cylinder 0.300 m in diameter with mass 12.0 kg. The cylinder pivots on a frictionless axle through its center. The bucket is released from rest at the top of a well and falls 10.0 m to the water. (b) With what speed does the bucket strike the water?
252
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
CP A 2.00-kg textbook rests on a frictionless, horizontal surface. A cord attached to the book passes over a pulley whose diameter is 0.150 m, to a hanging book with mass 3.00 kg. The system is released from rest, and the books are observed to move 1.20 m in 0.800 s. (a) What is the tension in each part of the cord?
140
1
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A machine part has the shape of a solid uniform sphere of mass 225 g and diameter 3.00 cm. It is spinning about a frictionless axle through its center, but at one point on its equator it is scraping against metal, resulting in a friction force of 0.0200 N at that point. (a) Find its angular acceleration.
108
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A playground merry-go-round has radius 2.40 m and moment of inertia 2100 kg•m^2 about a vertical axle through its center, and it turns with negligible friction. A child applies an 18.0-N force tangentially to the edge of the merry-go-round for 15.0 s. If the merry-go-round is initially at rest (b) How much work did the child do on the merry-go-round?
121
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
CP A stone is suspended from the free end of a wire that is wrapped around the outer rim of a pulley, similar to what is shown in Fig. 10.10. The pulley is a uniform disk with mass 10.0 kg and radius 30.0 cm and turns on frictionless bearings. You measure that the stone travels 12.6 m in the first 3.00 s starting from rest. Find (b) the tension in the wire.
286
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 12-cm-diameter, 600 g cylinder, initially at rest, rotates on an axle along its axis. A steady 0.50 N force applied tangent to the edge of the cylinder causes the cylinder to reach an angular velocity of 500 rpm in 2.0 s. What is the magnitude of the frictional torque between the cylinder and the axle?
18
Has a video solution.
Showing 12 of 12 practice