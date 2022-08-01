Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential

Alright, guys. So we've seen a lot of stuff so far. We've seen electric forces seen electric fields, potential energies and potentials. And now we're basically gonna put it all together in an awesome formula sheet. That's gonna be really helpful for your tests. Let's go ahead and check it out. So so far, we've seen these four related things and often times it's really hard to keep track of all of them. Which ones? Which, Which one involves what variables. So this table is gonna be really awesome at putting all of these things in perspective together, Let's go ahead and take a look at it. So we've got our squares. We've got some equations involve R squared, some that involves single ours, some that involved multiple charges, and some of that involves single charges. So, basically, let's take it from the bottom. We know that this electric field here is a force field, and the best way that we can think about this is that it is a charge that sets up a field that another charge will feel and experience a force from now. I just want to point out really quickly that I know I'm using little cues here. What? I've used big queues, and I know that's potentially might be confusing. But the thing is, is that it won't matter. You just have to be sure that on tests and homework, you understand which charge is producing the field and which charge is feeling that force and feeling that electric force, because the reality is that some of your professors might be use. Q. One Q. Two. Some of your oppressors might use big queues and little cues. It's up to you to decide and figure out which one is the producing charge and which ones the feeling charge. In any case, we know that a charge that it produces a field that is e has a resulting force that on a feeling charge, we know that the relationship between these two formulas is f equals. Q Times E. So if one charge produces an electric field and another charge, which is this little Q right here feels that electric field it's gonna have a force now. Similarly, we know that a charge will also produce something called a potential, and this potential is basically just an energy field. Instead of telling other charges, how much force to feel. It's basically telling other charges. How much energy toe have We know that this relationship between these two formulas is given as U equals Q times V. Now what we haven't seen yet. So we haven't seen the relationships between these two formulas f and you. So basically the negative of the potential energy difference is gonna be f times Delta are. But most of the time you won't see this as Delta are. Ah, lot of times you'll see this as Delta X instead. But I wanted to. I just want to point out that I'm using this Delta are because it sort of helps reinforce the relationship between these ours right here. But ultimately these air distance variables, Sometimes you might see them as Delta, ours, Delta X's Delta DS or something like that. Thes air basically just distances okay, and we have a similar relationship between the electric field and the electric potential, and that's that. The negative of the potential difference right here it's just gonna be equal to we've got E times Delta are, or sometimes most of the time you'll see this as Delta X again, just reinforcing the fact that it's just a distance variable. Okay, now, with last thing we want to do is point out that these two quantities, these deltas actually have special names. Remember that this Delta V is defined as the voltage. It's the potential difference between these two points. So that's Delta V right here. That's the voltage and this delta you over here, the negative and the change of the potential energy difference is known as the work. So this is actually known as work. And this basically relates all of the things that we've seen so far work, potential energy, electric force, electric field, all of those things. All right, so basically, that's it for this video. Go ahead and print out this page. Take it to your exam and you'll be good to go. All right?

Hide transcripts