3. Vectors
Intro to Cross Product (Vector Product)
(I) If vector A→ points along the negative x axis and vector B→ along the positive z axis, what is the direction of (a) A→ x B→ and (b) B→ x A→? (c) What is the magnitude of A→ x B→ and B→ x A→?
