10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Energy Types
10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Energy Types
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Textbook Question
Tarzan, in one tree, sights Jane in another tree. He grabs the end of a vine with length 20 m that makes an angle of 45° with the vertical, steps off his tree limb, and swings down and then up to Jane's open arms. When he arrives, his vine makes an angle of 30° with the vertical. Determine whether he gives her a tender embrace or knocks her off her limb by calculating Tarzan's speed just before he reaches Jane. Ignore air resistance and the mass of the vine.
304
2
Has a video solution.
Textbook Question
A 100 g particle experiences the one-dimensional, conservative force Fx shown in FIGURE P10.60. a. Let the zero of potential energy be at x=0 m . What is the potential energy at x=1.0, 2.0, 3.0, and 4.0 m? Hint: Use the definition of potential energy and the geometric interpretation of work.
108
Has a video solution.
Showing 6 of 6 practice