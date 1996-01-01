34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
12:41 minutes
Problem 35c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Coherent light of frequency 6.32 * 1014 Hz passes through two thin slits and falls on a screen 85.0 cm away. You observe that the third bright fringe occurs at ±3.11 cm on either side of the central bright fringe. (a) How far apart are the two slits? (b) At what distance from the central bright fringe will the third dark fringe occur?
Verified Solution
12m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
7
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Young's Double Slit Experiment with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos