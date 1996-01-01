34. Wave Optics
Young's Double Slit Experiment
Problem 35d
In a two-slit interference pattern, the intensity at the peak of the central maximum is I0. (a) At a point in the pattern where the phase difference between the waves from the two slits is 60.0°, what is the intensity?
