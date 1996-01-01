2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
Problem 97 a
Textbook Question
A parachutist bails out of an airplane, and freely falls 75 m (ignore air friction). Then the parachute opens, and her acceleration is ― 1.5 m/s² (up). The parachutist reaches the ground with a speed of 1.5 m/s.
(a) From how high did she bail out of the plane?
