2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vertical Motion and Free Fall
Problem 87 b
Two children are playing on two trampolines. The first child bounces up one-and-a-half times higher than the second child. The initial speed upwards of the second child is 4.0 m/s.
(b) What is the initial speed of the first child?
