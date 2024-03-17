8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Banked Curves
A car drives at a constant speed around a banked circular track with a diameter of 145 m. The motion of the car can be described in a coordinate system with its origin at the center of the circle. At a particular instant the car’s acceleration in the horizontal plane is given by
a→ = (-15.7 î - 23.2 ĵ)m/s² .
(a) What is the car’s speed?
