A car drives at a constant speed around a banked circular track with a diameter of 145 m. The motion of the car can be described in a coordinate system with its origin at the center of the circle. At a particular instant the car’s acceleration in the horizontal plane is given by a ⃗ = ( − 15.7 i ^ − 23.2 j ^ ) m/s 2 \vec{a}=(-15.7\hat{i}-23.2\hat{j})\text{m/s}^2 . Where (x and y) is the car at this instant?