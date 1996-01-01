Hey everybody today, we're being asked to convert a density of 790 kg per meters cubed or cubic meter two g for cubic centimeter. So to do this, we need to know a few conversion factors. one that 1 kg Is the same thing as 1000 g And that one m is equal to 100 cm. So with this in mind, let's go ahead and start with our 7 90 kg per meter cubed, 790. Let's write this in blue, 790 kilogram per meter cubed. So we want to convert this two g per centimeter cubes. So we need to cancel out the kilogram and the meter cubed units. So we know that we have 1000 g per one kg which helps us cancel out the kilogram term. We also know that we have one m per every cm. However, we're dealing with meters cubed and to achieve that we need to cube this term. We're dealing with cubic meters and that also gives us cubic centimeters in the denominator as well. But expanding that will indeed get rid of that cubic meter term and leave us with grams divided by cubic centimeters. So simplifying and putting a calculator and solving, we get an answer of zero point and let me write this in green. We get an answer of 0. grams per cubic centimeter or anti choice be oops, I hope this helps. And I look forward to seeing you all in the next one

Hide transcripts