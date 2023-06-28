Skip to main content
Physics36. Special RelativityInertial Reference Frames
4:48 minutes
Problem 39p
Textbook Question

Photorefractive keratectomy (PRK) is a laser-based surgical procedure that corrects near- and farsightedness by removing part of the lens of the eye to change its curvature and hence focal length. This procedure can remove layers 0.25 mm thick using pulses lasting 12.0 ns from a laser beam of wavelength 193 nm. Low-intensity beams can be used because each individual photon has enough energy to break the covalent bonds of the tissue. (c) If a 1.50-mW beam is used, how many photons are delivered to the lens in each pulse?

