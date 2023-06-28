Skip to main content
Physics36. Special RelativityInertial Reference Frames
(a) The uncertainty in the y-component of a proton's position is 2.0x10^-12 m. What is the minimum uncertainty in a simultaneous measurement of the y-component of the proton's velocity?

