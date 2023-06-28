Skip to main content
Physics
36. Special Relativity
Inertial Reference Frames
Problem 39o
Textbook Question
The shortest visible wavelength is about 400 nm. What is the temperature of an ideal radiator whose spectral emittance peaks at this wavelength?
Verified Solution
4
14:1m
