Physics36. Special RelativityInertial Reference Frames
Two stars, both of which behave like ideal blackbodies, radiate the same total energy per second. The cooler one has a surface temperature T and a diameter 3.0 times that of the hotter star. (a) What is the temperature of the hotter star in terms of T ? (b) What is the ratio of the peak-intensity wavelength of the hot star to the peak-intensity wavelength of the cool star?

