Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Physics36. Special RelativityInertial Reference Frames
7:04 minutes
Problem 39m
Textbook Question

A pesky 1.5-mg mosquito is annoying you as you attempt to study physics in your room, which is 5.0 m wide and 2.5 m high. You decide to swat the bothersome insect as it flies toward you, but you need to estimate its speed to make a successful hit. (a) What is the maximum uncertainty in the horizontal position of the mosquito? (b) What limit does the Heisenberg uncertainty principle place on your ability to know the horizontal velocity of this mosquito? Is this limitation a serious impediment to your attempt to swat it?

Verified Solution
clock
7m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
1
Was this helpful?
14:1m

Watch next

Master Inertial Reference Frames with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick Ford

Start learning
06:33
Anderson Video - Inertial Frames of Reference
Professor Anderson
186
05:57
Inertial Vs. Non inertial frames of reference
dizauvi
188
14:00
Frames of Reference (1960) [part 2 of 2]
Paul Schonfeld
148
14:10
Inertial Reference Frames
Patrick Ford
466
3
6
13:27
Frames of Reference (1960) [part 1 of 2]
Paul Schonfeld
277
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.