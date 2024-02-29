Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Weight and Gravitational Force Weight is the force exerted by gravity on an object, calculated as the product of mass and the acceleration due to gravity (W = mg). For a 58.0-kg woman, her weight in a gravitational field is approximately 568.4 N (assuming g = 9.81 m/s²). Understanding this concept is crucial for determining how weight changes under different conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 07:32 07:32 Weight Force & Gravitational Acceleration

Free Fall Free fall occurs when an object is falling solely under the influence of gravity, with no other forces acting on it. In this state, both the object and the elevator would accelerate downward at the same rate (9.81 m/s²), resulting in a sensation of weightlessness. This means that a spring scale would read zero because there is no normal force acting on the scale. Recommended video: Guided course 08:36 08:36 Vertical Motion & Free Fall