Physics
Improve your experience by picking them
Master Introduction to Vectors and Scalars with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick
Which of the following best describes displacement in physics?
Which of the following is a scalar quantity?
Which of the following is the vector quantity that describes the shortest path between two points?
Can two vectors of unequal magnitude ever sum to 0?
Which of the following is a vector quantity?
Which property distinguishes a vector from a scalar?
Which of the following statements is true about the vectors b→ and d→?
When two displacement vectors of equal magnitude point in exactly opposite directions, what is the resulting displacement when they are added together?