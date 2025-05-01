We usually neglect the mass of a spring if it is small compared to the mass attached to it. But in some applications, the mass of the spring must be taken into account. Consider a spring of unstretched length ℓ and mass M S uniformly distributed along the length of the spring. A mass m is attached to the end of the spring. One end of the spring is fixed and the mass m is allowed to vibrate horizontally without friction (Fig. 7–31). Each point on the spring moves with a velocity proportional to the distance from that point to the fixed end. For example, if the mass on the end moves with speed v₀, the midpoint of the spring moves with speed v₀ / 2. Show that the kinetic energy of the mass plus spring when the mass m is moving with velocity v is K = (1/2)Mv² where M = m + (1/3)M S is the “effective mass” of the system. [Hint: Let D be the total length of the stretched spring. Then the velocity of an infinitesimal length dx of spring, of mass dM, located at x is v(x) = v₀(x/D). Note also that dM = dx( M S /D).]