(II) A NASA satellite is said to have observed an asteroid that is on a collision course with the Earth. The asteroid has an estimated mass, based on its size, of 4 x 10⁹ kg. It is approaching the Earth on a head-on course with a velocity of 600 m/s relative to the Earth and is now 5.0 x 10⁶ km away. With what speed will it hit the Earth’s surface, neglecting friction with the atmosphere?