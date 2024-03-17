(II) A 3.5-kg object moving in two dimensions initially has a velocity v₁→ (10.0 î + 20.0 ĵ) m/s. A net force F→ then acts on the object for 2.0 s, after which the object’s velocity is v₂→ (15.0 î + 30.0 ĵ) m/s . Determine the work done by F→ on the object.