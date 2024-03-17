9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
6:07 minutes
Problem 7.64
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) A 3.5-kg object moving in two dimensions initially has a velocity v₁→ (10.0 î + 20.0 ĵ) m/s. A net force F→ then acts on the object for 2.0 s, after which the object’s velocity is v₂→ (15.0 î + 30.0 ĵ) m/s . Determine the work done by F→ on the object.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
2
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 13 videos