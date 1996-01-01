24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
The dipole moment of the water molecule (H2O) is 6.17 * 10^-30 C•m. Consider a water molecule located at the origin whose dipole moment p points in the +x-direction. A chlorine ion (Cl-), of charge -1.60 * 10^-19 C, is located at x = 3.00 * 10^-9 m. Find the magnitude and direction of the electric force that the water molecule exerts on the chlorine ion. Is this force attractive or repulsive? Assume that x is much larger than the separation d between the charges in the dipole, so that the approximate expression for the electric field along the dipole axis derived in Example 21.14 can be used.
