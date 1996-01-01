24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
An electric dipole consists of two opposite charges ±q separated by a small distance s. The product p=qs is called the dipole moment. FIGURE P22.61 shows an electric dipole perpendicular to an electric field E. Find an expression in terms of p and E for the magnitude of the torque that the electric field exerts on the dipole.
