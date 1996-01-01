24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
Problem 22b
In Section 22.3 we claimed that a charged object exerts a net attractive force on an electric dipole. Let's investigate this. FIGURE CP22.80 shows a permanent electric dipole consisting of charges +q and −q separated by the fixed distance s. Charge +Q is distance r from the center of the dipole. We'll assume, as is usually the case in practice, that s≪r. Use the binomial approximation (1+x)^−n ≈1−nx if x≪1 to show that your expression from part a can be written Fₙₑₜ=2KqQs/r^3.
