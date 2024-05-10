11. Momentum & Impulse
Intro to Conservation of Momentum
Problem 9.6
(II) A child in a boat throws a 5.30-kg package out horizontally with a speed of 10.0 m/s, Fig. 9–39. Calculate the velocity of the boat immediately after, assuming it was initially at rest. The mass of the child is 24.0 kg and that of the boat is 42.0 kg.
<IMAGE>
