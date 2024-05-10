11. Momentum & Impulse
Push-Away Problems
6:41 minutes
Problem 9.94
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
An astronaut of mass 210 kg including his suit and jet pack wants to acquire a velocity of 2.0 m/s to move back toward his space shuttle. Assuming the jet pack can eject gas with a velocity of 35 m/s, what mass of gas will need to be ejected?
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
5
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos