11. Momentum & Impulse
Push-Away Problems
Problem 9.71
(III) A 360-kg four-wheel flat cart 15 m long is moving horizontally with a speed of 6.0 m/s. A 110-kg worker starts walking from one end of the cart to the other in the direction of motion, with speed 2.0 m/s with respect to the cart. In the time it takes for him to reach the other end, how far has the cart moved?
