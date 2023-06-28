Skip to main content
Physics36. Special RelativityInertial Reference Frames
Problem 39k
A scientist has devised a new method of isolating individual particles. He claims that this method enables him to detect simultaneously the position of a particle along an axis with a standard deviation of 0.12 nm and its momentum component along this axis with a standard deviation of 3.0x10^-25 kg-m/s. Use the Heisenberg uncertainty principle to evaluate the validity of this claim.

