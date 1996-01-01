Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

Jim pushes a penny off a 0.86m tall table. Assume the penny is moving horizontally as it leaves the table at 5 m/s. How long is the penny in the air? Ignore air resistance.

Next question

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.