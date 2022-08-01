Solving Horizontal Launch Problems

Hey, guys. So now that we've been introduced to the various kinds of project emotion, it's time to start solving some problems. So in this video, I'm gonna give you a great system for solving any one of your project, our emotions, problems that you might see. So we've got a list of steps and equations. Let's just get right to it. So we got a ball that rolls horizontally off of the table and we know the height and speed. We're gonna calculate this first part the time that it takes for the ball to hit the ground. So here's how these problems are always gonna go. Here's your first step. You're gonna draw the paths in the X and Y axis. So we got this ball that rolls horizontally off the table. First, we need to sketch out what the trajectory is. Once it leaves the table, it's gonna be under the influence of only gravity. It's gonna take a curve parabolic path here, so we're gonna draw the passing the X and Y axis. So what happens is, even though this is a two dimensional path from here to here, we could break this up and imagine if we could only move along the X axis that will be moving from here to here and in the Y axis. We're just moving from here down to here. So now the points of interest points of interest could be anything like your initial. So where your starting position is, that's always gonna be a and then your final. So the final is gonna be down here and then anything else that may happen in between, like you reaching a maximum height or something like that. Now, in this particular example were only told that we're going from the table down to the ground. So that's my initial final. So I'm just gonna use those two points of interest A and B. Now, there may be more later on, but just for now, we're just gonna use Thies too. So the second step is running, determined to target variable. In this case, we're looking for the time that it takes for the ball to hit the ground. So it's gonna be t then that brings us to the third step. Is which interval are you going to use? An interval is basically just between what? Two points in the diagram during the problem. Are you looking at? For example, when we go pick our equations here, if we're using equation like Delta X equals V X, this is a displacement. But between, what, two points. What interval are we looking at for that displacement? So in this particular problem, because we're looking for the time it takes for the ball to go from the table at point A to the ground at point B. Then the interval we're gonna use is the one from A to B. Okay, so now what equation do use to solve for T? And this is gonna be t a B now that we know the interval. Well, if you take a look at our equations, we have time in the X axis. The time also appears in the Y axis. In fact, in all of your project, on motion problems time, this variable can be found by either the X or the Y axis equations. So here's the deal. We have four equations in the y axis, but we only have one equation to use in the X axis. And because the X axis only has one equation, we're always gonna try the X axis first because it's the simplest thing to Dio. So we're gonna go ahead and do that in the X axis. We've got Delta X from A to B equals V X Times ta to be So this is our target variable. We just need to know the other two variables here. So what about the displacement? Well, the displacement is gonna be from point A to point B. So it's gonna be over here and this displacement here don't x from A to B. We don't know What about the X velocity? So we don't know what this is. What about this X velocity over here? Well, we have an initial velocity. We're told that the initial velocity of the ball is just 3 m per seconds. So in general, if we want the X component in the y component, we just have to use our vectors. Equations are cosine and sine functions. So what happens is my initial velocity in the X axis, which I'm gonna call the X because it's the ex velocity at point A. It's just gonna be v non times the cosine of theta. So it's gonna be three times the cosine of What angle do I use now? Well, at this velocity is purely horizontally along the X axis like this. Then that means that the angle this makes with the X axis is just zero. So we're gonna use three times the coastline of zero and that's three in the y axis we're gonna do. The same thing is V A y. And this is gonna be even on time to the sign of data. So it's gonna be three times the sign of zero in a sign of zero is just zero. So this ends of just being zero here. So we have this initial velocity in the X axis that this still isn't enough, right? We still only have two. We only just have one variable. We have two unknowns. So this is a situation that may happen often in your physics problems. And if you ever get stuck and you can't solve using an x x x x axis equation that you could always try to solve it with a Y axis equation, you could go to the other access and try to solve for their For instance, we got stuck here in the X axis, so we're now we're gonna go ahead and try to solve in the Y axis, so we're gonna pick one of these equations to use. But in order to do that, we need three out of five variables. So here we're gonna list out all our variables here. The first one is the easiest. This is just the acceleration, which is always negative. 9.8. Now you've got the initial velocity. Remember that This the initial y velocity at point A. We know that's equal to zero. What about the final velocity? That's the final velocity when it gets to point B, and we actually don't know what that is, that would be the Y velocity here at the ground, which we don't know, and then we've got dealt it. Why? From a to B, that's the vertical displacement. And then we've got time from A to B, and that's actually we're looking for here. Okay, so we don't know what the why velocity is. What about this vertical displacement? Well, the vertical displacement from A to B is just gonna be the distance vertically that this covers from the table down to the ground. We're told that the ball or that the table's height is 2 m, so basically the ball is going to fall 2 m to the ground. However, so this is gonna be our delta y. So because this displacement is actually gonna be down boards where energy, We're gonna end up at a lower height than we started from then. This is actually gonna be a negative 2 m, because, remember, we're always gonna use the convention that up into the right is positive, so any downward displacements are gonna be negative. So we've got that Delta Y and we know that's negative to. And now we have our three out of five variables. We've got 12 and three. So we're gonna pick the equation that does not have the final velocity. And if you look, there are equations here, that's gonna be equation number three. So we're gonna use equation number three, and they were gonna use all of our subscript So Delta y from A to B is gonna be the initial velocity, which is va y times t a B plus one half a y t a b squared. So remember that this v a y just turns out to be zero So now we can simplify and then we just solve for t A B. So this delta Y is negative two. Then we've got one half times negative, 9.8 times ta b squared. And now we just solved. So if you move all of these terms over to the to the left side, it's becomes two times negative. Two divided by negative. 9.8. That's gonna be ta b squared. And so are ta be ends up being when you take the square root 0.64 seconds. So that's the answer to party. Okay, so let's move on now to part B. So we're gonna go through the same list of steps again. So in part B, we're looking for the horizontal displacement off the ball so we don't have to do first. The first step again. We've already had the path and the X and Y what about this target variable? What are we looking for here? Well, this is a displacement, so it's gonna be either Delta X or Delta Y um, but because we're looking for a horizontal displacement, this is gonna be Delta X. That's the second step. The third step is between What interval? We already know we're working from the interval from A to B. So this is gonna be Delta X from A to B here. So now we're just gonna go and to the, um, equations. Right? So which equation do we use to solve? Well, this is an X axis variable Delta X. So we're gonna use the Onley X axis equation. So this is gonna be Delta X from A to B equals V X Times ta to be is actually just the same exact equation that we started off with in the first part. But now we actually know what this time is, so we can actually go ahead and solve because we have both of these variables here. So Delta X from A to B. It's just my 3 m per second times, the 0.64 and that's gonna be 1.92 m. And so that is the answer to the second part. All right, so that's how we solve any one of your project on motion problems. So I wanna make some points here because the type of problem that we just solved was called a horizontal launch So this happens whenever you launch an object horizontally and special points. You should know about this. The first is that the initial velocity is Onley in the X axis. What we saw is that when you launch something purely horizontally, all of its velocity is in the X axis. So your V not X Your initial velocity is just the V not that you were given And remember all objects in project the emotion have zero acceleration in the X axis. So what that means is that your V X will never change Whatever this initial velocity is in, the X axis will always be the same exact number throughout the whole entire motion. And the last thing is that because an object has launched horizontally than the initial component of its velocity in the Y, Axis V not why is just equal to zero. All right, so that's how to solve these kinds of problems. Let me know if you guys have any question

