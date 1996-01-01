Physics
Which of the following quantities are constant during projectile motion?
A rock is thrown horizontally with a speed of 20 m/s from the edge of a high cliff. It lands 80 m from the cliff's base. How tall is the cliff?
Water pours from a spout at the end of a gutter with a speed of 3.5 m/s, where the spout is angled 45° downwards. The magnitude of the water’s velocity when it hits the ground is 14 m/s. How high is the spout from the ground?
A flare gun launches signal flares with an initial speed of 110 m/s. How far does the flare travel if it is shot at ground level at an angle 65° above the horizontal?
A small plane flies horizontally at 20m/s at an altitude of 200m, when it launches a projectile at a speed of 65 m/s at 22.6° below the horizontal. What horizontal distance does the projectile travel before hitting the ground?
A frog leaves the ground with a speed of 15 m/s and stays in the air for 2.0 seconds. At what angle did the frog jump?
A golf ball is hit at ground level at an angle of 31.9° above the horizontal. Its range is 257 m over a level green. What was the magnitude of the golf ball's initial velocity?
You throw a rock off the top of a tall building at an upward angle of 15°. At t=3 s, the rock’s horizontal displacement from you is 52m. How high does the rock get above the top of the building?
A ball is thrown from the top of a 50-m-tall building with a speed of 40 m/s at an angle of 37° above the horizontal. How far horizontally does the ball travel before hitting the ground?
A ball is kicked at a 45° angle from the ground. It hits the wall of a building 30 m away, 10m up from the ground. What was the ball’s initial velocity?
