Newton's Second Law of Motion Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This relationship is expressed mathematically as F = ma, where F is the net force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration. Understanding this law is crucial for analyzing how forces affect the motion of the projectile. Recommended video: Guided course 06:54 06:54 Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law

Kinematics Kinematics is the branch of mechanics that describes the motion of objects without considering the forces that cause the motion. It involves concepts such as velocity, acceleration, and displacement. In this problem, kinematic equations can be used to determine the projectile's speed at a specific time by integrating the acceleration derived from the force. Recommended video: Guided course 08:25 08:25 Kinematics Equations