Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion Newton's Second Law states that the acceleration of an object is directly proportional to the net force acting on it and inversely proportional to its mass. This relationship is expressed mathematically as F = ma, where F is the net force, m is the mass, and a is the acceleration. Understanding this law is crucial for analyzing how the force applied to the object affects its motion. Recommended video: Guided course 06:54 06:54 Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law

Impulse and Momentum Impulse is defined as the change in momentum of an object when a force is applied over a period of time. It is calculated as the product of the average force and the time duration over which it acts. The relationship between impulse and momentum is given by the equation Impulse = Δp = F_avg * Δt, where Δp is the change in momentum. This concept is essential for determining the object's velocity after the force has been applied. Recommended video: Guided course 06: 06: Impulse & Impulse-Momentum Theorem