Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Newton's Second Law of Motion Newton's Second Law states that the net force acting on an object is equal to the mass of the object multiplied by its acceleration (F = ma). This principle is fundamental for analyzing motion, as it allows us to relate the forces acting on an object to its resulting acceleration and, consequently, its position over time. Recommended video: Guided course 06:54 06:54 Intro to Forces & Newton's Second Law

Acceleration Acceleration is defined as the rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time. It can be calculated as the second derivative of position with respect to time. In this problem, we need to find the acceleration of the mass by differentiating the position function twice, which will help us determine the net force acting on the mass. Recommended video: Guided course 05:47 05:47 Intro to Acceleration