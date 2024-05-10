15. Rotational Equilibrium
A woman holds a 1.8-m-long uniform 10.0-kg pole as shown in Fig. 12–84.
(a) Determine the forces she must exert with each hand (magnitude and direction). To what position should she move her left hand so that neither hand has to exert a force greater than (b) 150 N? (c) 85 N?
<IMAGE>
