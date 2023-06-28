Skip to main content
Physics9. Work & EnergyPower
Problem 9b
(a) How much work must you do to push a 10 kg block of steel across a steel table at a steady speed of 1.0m/s for 3.0 s? (b) What is your power output while doing so?

