A hydroelectric power plant uses spinning turbines to transform the kinetic energy of moving water into electric energy with 80% efficiency. That is, 80% of the kinetic energy becomes electric energy. A small hydroelectric plant at the base of a dam generates 50 MW of electric power when the falling water has a speed of 18 m/s . What is the water flow rate—kilograms of water per second—through the turbines?
