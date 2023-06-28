Skip to main content
Physics9. Work & EnergyPower
4:26 minutes
Problem 9c
Textbook Question

A hydroelectric power plant uses spinning turbines to transform the kinetic energy of moving water into electric energy with 80% efficiency. That is, 80% of the kinetic energy becomes electric energy. A small hydroelectric plant at the base of a dam generates 50 MW of electric power when the falling water has a speed of 18 m/s . What is the water flow rate—kilograms of water per second—through the turbines?

