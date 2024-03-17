9. Work & Energy
(II) During a workout, football players ran up the stadium stairs in 75 s. The distance along the stairs is 83 m and they are inclined at a 33° angle. If a player has a mass of 88 kg, estimate his average power output on the way up. Ignore friction and air resistance.
