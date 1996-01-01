2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
Problem 99
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A robot used in a pharmacy picks up a medicine bottle at t = 0. It accelerates at 0.20 m/s² for 4.5 s, then travels without acceleration for 68 s and finally decelerates at ―0.40 m/s² for 2.5 s to reach the counter where the pharmacist will take the medicine from the robot. From how far away did the robot fetch the medicine?
19
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Kinematics Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos