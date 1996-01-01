2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
Problem 45
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) An 85-m-long train begins uniform acceleration from rest. The front of the train has a speed of 18 m/s when it passes a railway worker who is standing 180 m from where the front of the train started. What will be the speed of the last car as it passes the worker? (See Fig. 2–45.) <IMAGE>
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
28
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Kinematics Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos