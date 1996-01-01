2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
Problem 89 b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A package of mass m is placed onto a horizontal conveyor belt moving at speed v (Fig. 7–32). The coefficient of kinetic friction between package and belt is μₖ . <IMAGE>
(b) What is the package's displacement d during this time?
24
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Kinematics Equations with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick FordStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos