2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
Problem 41 c
(II) A car traveling 85 km/h slows down at a constant 0.50 m/s² just by 'letting up on the gas.' Calculate
(c) the distance it travels during the first and fifth seconds.
