Textbook Question
A 4.5-V battery is connected to a bulb whose resistance is 2.3 Ω. How many electrons leave the battery per minute?
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A 4.5-V battery is connected to a bulb whose resistance is 2.3 Ω. How many electrons leave the battery per minute?
An ammeter has a sensitivity of 35, 000Ω /V. What current in the galvanometer produces full-scale deflection?
Which of the following is the standard unit of measurement for electric current?
If the voltage across a circuit remains constant (), how does the current () change when the resistance () is doubled?