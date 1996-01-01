Hey everyone today we're being asked to convert 75,000 furlongs per fortnight into mph. So there are a few conversions that aren't written here that we need in order to solve this problem. The first is that one for long which I will denote with if you are for one for long Is equal to 0.1250 miles One fortnight which have denoted f. T. the same thing as 14 days. And of course there in one day we have 24 hours and it will make sense why we need these conversions in just a second. So we start with 75,000 furlongs per fortnight furlongs per fortnight. So we need to convert this into MPH. So we start with 0.1251250 miles over one for long. And with this are for long term will cancel out because one's in the numerator, ones in the denominator. Next we need to eliminate our fortnight term. So on fortnite is equal to 14 days so now they will also cancel out. And finally we need to get rid of days because we need to find an answer in MPH, not miles per days. So we take one day And we know that there are 24 hours within one day And our days will cancel out and we will be left with mph as a unit for a final answer which is 27. MPH or answer choice. C I hope this helps. And I look forward to seeing you all in the next one.

