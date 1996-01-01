13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy with Rotation
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy
Conservation of Energy with Rotation
Guided videos.
Learn with PatrickGo to the course
Learn with other creators
Practice this topic
Multiple Choice
Two solid cylinders of same mass and radius roll on a horizontal surface just before going up an inclined plane. Cylinder A rolls without slipping, but cylinder B moves along a slippery path, so it moves without rotating at all times. At the bottom of the incline, both have the same speed at their center of mass. Which will go higher on the inclined plane? (Why?)
299
2
1
Has a video solution.